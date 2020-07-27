Two people have lost their lives while 22 others are in critical condition after a gas cylinder exploded at Akwabose, a community in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at a gold refinery facility in the area.

A building close to the explosion also had parts of its roof ripped off.

Isaac Gyasi, the Upper Denkyira West NADMO Director, told Citi News, “two people died on the spot while 22 people sustained injuries. Some have been transferred to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.”

“The guys in the refinery sent an okada rider to go and fill the gas cylinder they use for their operations. But I can’t tell whether there was a leakage. What we were told was that after the okada rider returned with the cylinder and was handing it over to the owner, there was a blast,” the NADMO Director narrated.

“What we noticed after we got to the scene was that the body parts of the guy at the refinery had been torn into pieces and the okada rider was also in a pool of blood,” Isaac Gyasi added.