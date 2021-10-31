The Management of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has given assurances that a gas explosion that occurred at the premises of Premier Towers in Accra will not affect the conduct of business at the SSNIT headquarters.

According to a statement by the management, the headquarters will be opened to members and clients on Monday, November 1, 2021, although parts of the building’s glazed windows were affected by the explosion.

The management further gave assurances that all precautionary measures will be put in place to keep clients and members safe.

The explosion, which occurred within the premises of Premier Towers on the morning of Saturday, October 31, 2021, left one person dead and two others injured.

The Premier Towers is located adjacent SSNIT’s headquarters.

The deceased and the critically injured person, both welders, were engaged to dismantle a rubbish container within the premises of a company that operates from the Premier Towers building, but their cylinders exploded during the process.

The third victim, an Uber driver, got injured while driving on the nearby road during the explosion.

While the remains of the deceased have been conveyed to the Police hospital, the injured have been sent to the 37 Military Hospital.