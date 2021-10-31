The Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has taken a jab at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), saying the party is only good at churning out propaganda and arguing without facts.

While speaking at the closing ceremony of a three-day orientation programme for newly appointed Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has enough facts and data to back its claims of significant development in the country.

He said the NPP’s achievements in the country cannot be compared to that of the NDC.

The Vice President urged the MMDCEs to continue to use the facts and data to counter claims by the NDC, adding that the 2024 general elections will be won based on superior records on development in local areas.

He said the MMDCEs must constantly remind and refer their constituents to the development activities of the NPP to guarantee the party victory in the 2024 elections.

“Our record will always be superior to the record of the NDC. The NDC is very good at propaganda. They are specialized in that, but the only way to counter the propaganda is with facts and data. They are very afraid of facts and data. This coming election in 2024 is going to be fought at the local level, it is not going to be fought in Accra, so you know the projects, the NDC cannot sit in Accra and lie about projects when you in your regions and districts can tell the people what we have done. When you do that, they can go and check and the NDC cannot come back with propaganda. We have to be proactive and tell the people,” Bawumia said.

Dr. Bawumia further said infrastructure projects undertaken by the government over the years are clear indications of the government’s commitment to Ghana’s development and called on the local assemblies to take advantage of the government’s delivery tracker platform to update the country of development works they have undertaken.