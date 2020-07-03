Some residents of Ketu South in the Volta Region are appealing to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo to immediately withdraw or recall military men stationed in the district.

They complain that they suffer daily harassment and assault from the military personnel.

“We cannot go out because we fear that the military men will beat us, sometimes with the slightest provocation,” a resident lamented.

“When you fail to answer their questions right, you will be whipped with canes so we are calling on the government, the Ministry of Defence and the military hierarchy to monitor activities of these military men and immediately call them to order or withdraw them outrightly,” another resident said.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries, Mr Novihoho Afaglo said there are records of military brutalities in the area.

He cited an instance where a young student who crossed the border to Togo for schooling was whipped by the men in uniform after she returned.

“My people in the Volta Region precisely Ketu South District are asking me to find a way to plead with the government to recall the military brutality from its surroundings,” he stated.

Mr Afaglo said, “it’s about time we free ourselves from the pondered thoughts of Volta Region being the headquarters of the opposition National Democratic Congress and Ashanti Region also the bank of the New Patriotic Party.”

“I would want to correct this thought. As years go by, education has revealed that times have changed and citizens have their own individual opinions about the works of a sitting government and their benefits,” the CEO stated.

Mr Afaglo said the activities of the military men in the area are going overboard stating that “we are all citizens of Ghana and if care is not taken, it could affect the sitting government.”

Meanwhile, Government officials have rejected the alleged military brutalities in the Volta Region.