The Bawku West District Police Command in the Upper East Region will today, Monday, July 27, bring before the Bawku circuit court, eight students of the Zebilla Senior High Technical School for rioting and causing unlawful destruction to school properties.

Third-year students of the school on Saturday, July 25, vandalized school properties after their mobile phones were seized.

The students allegedly tapped into wires at the ceilings of their dormitories to charge their phones.

Speaking to Citi News, Zebilla Police Commander, Superintendent Ahmed Adam Mahama, said all was set for the prosecution of the suspected students to serve as a deterrent to their colleagues.

“We have prepared four ring leaders and some other students who were found instigating others to embark on another demonstration yesterday. So, we are looking at eight accused persons to be put before the Bawku court for rioting and causing unlawful damage. It’s just about the extent of destruction caused. If you come here and see, the destruction is very bad and sad. So, we hope the measures we are putting in place will serve as a deterrent to other students who may like to emulate this negative conduct,” he said.

Other properties that were also vandalized include louvre blades of the school’s dining hall, some pieces of furniture, hand washing facilities and motorbikes belonging to some teachers.

The headmaster of the Zebilla Senior High Technical School, Richard Ayabilla, said although calm has returned to the school, the extent of damage caused is yet to be determined.

He added that an emergency board meeting will be scheduled soon to look into the matter.

“They just jumped into my house which is close to the school’s administration and vandalized two school vehicles. I and my wife’s private cars were also vandalized. But everything has come back to normal and they are writing their exams, so my situational report will get to the Regional Director of Education. I will also inform the board of the school that we will have to get an emergency board meeting to look at the way forward.”

Background

According to the headmaster of the Zebilla Senior High Technical School, Richard Ayabilla, at about 10:30 pm on Saturday, July 25, he paid an unannounced visit to the boys’ dormitory.

He said there have been complaints that some of the students used unauthorized means to charge their mobile phones.

He observed that some students had destroyed part of the dormitory ceilings and have illegally tapped some of the wires for the purposes of charging their phones.

Mr. Ayabilla seized the phones belonging and handed them over to the senior housemaster for further action to be taken against the said students.

But this action did not go down well with the students leading to rioting and destruction of school properties.