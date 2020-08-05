DIONS Entrepreneurship Ecosystem has commenced enrollment to groom and empower 1,600 young E-E-Commerce entrepreneurs across the 16 regions of Ghana for its 2020/2021 cohort.

Hundred qualified individuals will be selected each month for the next 16 months starting from September 1, 2020 to December 2021.

The fellowship will offer practical support including equity funding to equip trainees to develop, start, and grow their own startup businesses.

Selected fellows will also have the opportunity to secure start-up capital support of $1000, a business support funding which will be available to all qualified and selected individuals, who will sign-up as active members of the entrepreneurship ecosystem after its official launch on August 31, 2020.

DIONS Entrepreneurship Ecosystem will bring together owners of established startups as well as aspiring entrepreneurs to share ideas and experiences during the programme.

The programme will also exempt trainees from all subscription and membership fees till they start earning their first four figure income ($1,000 and above) from their newly-established e-commerce businesses.

Interested individuals can register by clicking here