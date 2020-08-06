The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has entreated Ghanaians to take advantage of government’s Free Senior High School programme which has so far enrolled about 1.2 million Ghanaian children.

Unveiling a library project he constructed for the people of Atekyedo in the Effutu Municipality of the Central Region, the lawmaker and private legal practitioner reiterated the importance of the Free SHS policy, and urged parents to ensure that they send their wards to school.

Dismissing the assertion that Free SHS is merely for political gains, the Effutu MP said, “It is not about partisan interest. It is about the future of Effutu and Ghana. Free SHS is more valuable than silver and gold”.

He urged children of school going age in the community to make judicious use of the library to acquire the knowledge to fit into the internet age.

The library was named after an illustrious son of the land, Nana Amponsah the First.

The community commended the MP for the Library project, and promised to make good use of it.