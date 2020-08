The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye says any Facebook account or page soliciting for funds in his name is fake.

The Ledzokuku legislator says he has only one Facebook page, with the user name, Dr Okoe Boye.

Some of the fake accounts are named Hon Bernard Okoe Boye and Hon Okoe Boye.

The Deputy Minister said any request for funds from these accounts should be ignored and reported.

His original page had 37,706 followers, at the time of writing.