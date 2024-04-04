Concerned residents of Ledzokuku in the Greater Accra region have voiced their disappointment regarding the ongoing destruction of development projects within the constituency, which were initiated by the former Member of Parliament, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye.

Reported instances of damage include the dismantling of a shelter intended for an ambulance, which was generously donated by Dr. Okoe Boye to improve healthcare accessibility. Additionally, a signage bearing Dr. Okoe Boye’s name at Anumantu, Gorno School, has been vandalized.

Signboards showcasing various developmental projects have been defaced or removed, undermining efforts to showcase progress in the constituency.

The transformation of Star Park, now known as McDan Park, has also suffered damage, raising concerns about the preservation of crucial community assets.

Some residents suspect foul play instigated by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). However, the coalition’s Spokesperson, Ebenezer Armah, denounced such acts, cautioning against actions that could threaten peace in the constituency.

In response, the La Magistrate Court granted Roland Okine, the accused person for damaging Dr. Okoe Boye’s billboards in Ledzokuku Constituency, a bond of good behaviour on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

As residents grapple with the aftermath of these destructive acts, they are questioning the motives behind such targeted vandalism and its implications for ongoing development efforts in the constituency.

According to reports, the destruction appears deliberate and targeted, without any apparent justification behind the vandalism.