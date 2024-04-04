George Twum-Barimah-Adu, an aspiring independent presidential candidate, has announced his plan to implement an ‘E-Sika’ scheme policy aimed at addressing housing issues in the country.

According to him, this policy aims to meet the housing needs of every Ghanaian by incorporating a savings feature. Individuals can utilize the housing component of this scheme to make down payments for purchasing a house or secure a mortgage.

In addressing concerns regarding pension, housing, and welfare, Twum-Barimah-Adu emphasized the significance of his ‘E-Sika’ scheme policy, stating it would serve as the ultimate solution to replace the controversial e-Levy.

He unveiled this plan during a meeting with the Secretary-General and representatives of organized labour from the Trades Union Congress (TUC) on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

During the engagement, Twum-Barimah-Adu outlined his vision and policy strategies aimed at creating a supportive environment for local businesses to thrive, serving as a major catalyst for socioeconomic development.

He also highlighted the importance of ongoing dialogues between political candidates and labor unions to establish a robust framework that addresses personal welfare and promotes a conducive environment for business operations, ultimately driving the transformation of the country.