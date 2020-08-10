The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NPP), John Dramani Mahama has condemned the violence that occurred at a voter registration centre at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region.

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) clashed in the Bono regional community over the weekend leading to the death of one person.

One vehicle and motorbike were burnt amidst gunshots with two others injured. Three persons have also been arrested as a result.

Police reinforcement was quickly dispatched to ensure restoration of peace and order.

The former president in condemning the incident said, violence must never be an option of Ghana’s democracy.

He further said the incident shows that President Akufo-Addo has lost control of NPP and many sectors of Ghana’s economy.

“I condemn the violence at the EC voters’ registration centre during the mop-up exercise in Dormaa on Sunday.”

“I join the rest of our well-meaning compatriots to mourn the loss of the NPP activist who was killed by gunshots discharged by armed thugs of his own party. It is crystal clear now for all to see that armed NPP thugs are running rampage everywhere and this portends a clear and present danger to our democracy.”

“Violence must never be an option in our democracy. Unfortunately, it is increasingly clear that having nurtured and democratized violence by his all “die be die” mantra, Nana Akufo-Addo has lost control of his own party, just as he has lost control of many sectors of the economy in Ghana. In January 2021, a new administration under my leadership will fix our economy and restore justice and peace to our beloved Ghana.”

