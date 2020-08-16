The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for some robbers who shot a mobile money vendor in the face in Techiman in the Bono East Region.

The 26-year-old male vendor was attacked by the armed men on Thursday night at Abuosu in the Techiman Municipality while on his way home.

He was shot when he refused to hand over his day’s sales as had been instructed and rushed to the hospital by passers-by.

He was however pronounced dead on arrival.

The Bono East Regional Police declined to comment on the facts of the case when contacted by Citi News but called on the public to volunteer information that could help in the arrest of the culprits.

Businessman killed at Juapong

In a similar incident, a businessman, Samuel Nyamador, was recently killed by some suspected robbers at Juapong in the Volta Region.

This happened on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at about 11 pm while the deceased and his wife were returning home from work.

About three men reportedly accosted the man and his wife after a short confrontation at a suburb called Deeper Life.

Eyewitnesses say the police delayed in responding to distress calls after the incident which angered the youth and caused them to mount roadblocks and burn car tyres in protest.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, the district in which the incident took place, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced a GH¢10,000 bounty for the heads of persons involved in the killing of the man.

The Volta Regional Police Command has also assured the families of the late businessman of bringing the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.