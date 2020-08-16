The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) on Saturday urged the public to be cautious when using open fires and electrical appliances in order not to ignite fires.

This follows the fire outbreak at a slum dwelling within Shiashie in Accra on Friday night.

The slum, known as the Soweto Estate or Ataa Nii Estate within the West Ayawaso Municipal Area, had more than 200 inhabitants who were completely displaced after the fire.

Alhaji Muhammed Abubakar Tchafaram, the Greater Accra Regional Director of Fire and Man-Made Disasters, NADMO, said his outfit suspected the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

He said NADMO was taking stock of the extent of damage and the number of people affected so as to adequately support them.

Alhaji Tchafaram said the about 200 victims had been resettled for the time being at the Shiashie Presbyterian Church.

He said people should make it a habit to always ensure that electrical cables were well laid and did not pose any threat to life and property.

“The use of gas cylinders and other forms of open fires should be done with a lot of caution and a great sense of responsibility,” he said.