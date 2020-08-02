Nine of 95 Ghanaian nurses who travelled to Barbados to work for two years have tested positive for COVID-19.

They are said to be asymptomatic, according to the acting Chief Medical Officer of Barbados, Dr. Kenneth George.

“It should be noted that all of the nurses went into a 14-day quarantine on arrival,” Dr. Kenneth George said.

The country recorded 12 new cases out of 248 tests conducted on persons who came from high-risk, countries including Ghana.

The 95 Ghanaian nurses arrived in Barbados on Thursday, July 30, 2020, via a chartered flight.

The Ministry of Health in November 2019 announced that 120 Ghanaian nurses had been selected to serve a two-year contract in Barbados under a Human Resources Agreement between the two countries.

At the time, the batch of nurses included 12 cardiac care nurses, 21 critical care nurses, eight emergency room nurses, six operating theatre nurses, three ophthalmic nurses, and 70 registered general nurses.

Some 600 nurses had applied for a programme to serve at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados.

The Ministry together with officials from Barbados conducted a series of interviews for 150 shortlisted applicants before arriving at the final number for the Barbados nursing job.

The Barbados nursing job initiative resulted from President Akufo-Addo’s visit to the Caribbean Island for bilateral talks with the Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Amor Mottley.

