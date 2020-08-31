The Greater Accra Regional Police Command is searching for two persons believed to be associated with the killing of two celebrants during the Homowo festivities at Abossey Okai in Accra.

The two persons shot into a crowd while firing muskets at the event, killing two persons.

In an interview with Citi News, Greater Accra Regional Police PRO, DSP Efia Tenge, said the offenders who were identified in the course of investigations are yet to be apprehended.

“The Police began investigations into the shooting incident and we have been able to identify those who went to shoot. We are on a manhunt for them. Initially, we did not know who they were but the fact that we have been able to identify them alone is a good step. We are still hunting for them.”

The incident occurred after the chief and residents of Abossey Okai organised their Homowo festival without notifying the Police.

Gunshots were heard outside while some customary rites were being performed as part of the celebration.

Three persons were also left injured.