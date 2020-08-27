As music lovers gird up for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival scheduled for Friday 28th to Sunday 30th August 2020, the question on the lips of many is “who wins what?”

Dubbed the VGMA Weekend, thirty (30) Awards will be presented at two (2) exclusive events on Friday 28, and Saturday 29th August at 8 pm each night.

On the 30th August, 2020, the frontline workers of COVID-19 will be honoured with the VGMA COVID-19 Heroes Concert, also starting at 8 pm.

In this write-up, I have made my predictions about who wins what in most of the categories, taking into consideration the category definitions and the work done by the artistes in the year under review (January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2020).

The nominees, highlighted, are my picks for the respective categories.

Gospel Song of the Year

The Gospel Song of the Year is the song adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the most popular Gospel Song released in the year under review. The song must have generated the most excitement during the year.

Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon- Agbebolo

MOG Music- Hallelujah

Joe Mettle- Mehia Wo Yesu

Diana Hamilton – W’asem

Joyce Blessing -Repent

Nacee- Mpaebo

Reggae Song of the Year

The Reggae song of the Year is the song adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the most popular Reggae song released in the year under review. The song must have generated the most excitement during the year.

Ras Kuku- Me Mpaebo

J. Derobie- Poverty

Epixode -Resolution

AK Songstress – Stamina

Jupitar- Top Shella

Article Wan- Reggae

Best Group of the Year

The Best Group of the Year is the Artistes adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the group with the highest audience appeal and popularity. They must comprise at least 2 or more members and must have released a hit single/album during the year under review.

DopeNation

Kwan Pa

Bethel Revival Choir

La Meme Gang

Best Rapper of the Year

The Best Rapper of the year is adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the rap Artiste with the best word compositions, rhymes and rap dexterity on a popular song released in the year under review.

EL

Strongman

Medikal

Sarkodie

Teephlow

Eno Barony

Kwesi Arthur

Most Popular Song of the Year

The Song of the Year is the song nominated solely by the public and adjudged by the Academy, Board and General Public as the most popular song released in the year under review. The song must have enjoyed a lot of patronages and generated the most excitement during the year.

Quamina MP – Amanfour Girls

Sarkodie – Oofeetso

Medikal – Omo Ada

Dope Nation – Zanku

Agbebolo – Celestine Donkor

Kuami Eugene – Obiaato

Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart

Diana Hamilton – W’asem

Kwesi Arthur – Nobody

Fameye – Nothing I Get Remix

KiDi – Mr Badman

Artiste(s) of the Year

The Artiste of the Year is the Artiste(s) adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the artiste who released a hit single/album during the year under review and has a high audience appeal and popularity, Must be one of the artistes with the highest nominations in the year under review.

Kuami Eugene

Sarkodie

Medikal

Kofi Kinaata

Diana Hamilton

Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste(s) of the Year

The Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of the Year is the Artiste(s) adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as having with the highest audience appeal and popularity in the Hiplife/Hip Hop Genre. They must have released a hit single/album during the year under review.

Kofi Mole

Quamina MP

Joey B

Medikal

Kwesi Arthur

Sarkodie

Dopenation

Highlife Artiste(s) of the Year

The Highlife Artiste(s) of the Year is the Artiste(s) adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the Artiste(s) with the highest audience appeal and popularity in the Highlife genre. The Artiste(s) must have released a hit single/album during the year under review.

King Promise

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Dada Hafco

Akwaboah

Adina

Kofi Kinaata

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste(s) of the Year

The Reggae/Dancehall Artiste(s) of the Year is the Artiste(s) adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the Artiste(s) with the highest audience appeal and popularity in the Reggae/Dancehall genre. The Artiste(s) must have released a hit single/album in the year under review.

J Derobie

Epixode

Ras Kuuku

Samini

Jupitar

AK Songstress

Gospel Artiste(s) of the Year

The Gospel Artiste(s) of the Year is the Artiste adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the Artiste(s) with the highest audience appeal and popularity in the Gospel genre. The Artiste(s) must have released a hit single/album during the year under review.

Celestine Donkor

Joe Mettle

Joyce Blessing

MOGMusic

Diana Hamilton

Akesse Brempong

New Artiste of the Year

The New Artiste of the Year is the Artiste(s) adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the most promising and talented emerging artiste (s). The award goes to a relatively new artiste(s) who released a single/album that establishes the public identity of the artiste.

Fameye

J.Derobie

Lord Paper

Kofi Mole

Tulenkey

MOG Music

Best Collaboration of the year

The Best Collaboration of the year is the song adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the song released through the collaboration/featuring of two or more Artistes. The song must have been released and generated the most excitement during the year under review.

Amanfuor Girls by Quamina MP

Bra by King Promise

Oofeetso by Sarkodie

Noting I Get Remix by Fameye

Ohemaa by Kuami Eugene

Mea by Kelvynboy

Mr Badman by KiDi

Saara by Sarkodie

Hiplife Song of the Year

The Hiplife Song of the Year is the song adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the most popular Hiplife song released in the year under review. The song must have generated the most excitement during the year.

Quamina MP ft. Medikal – Amanfour Girls

Guru ft Kweysi Swat – Wobete

Sarkodie ft Prince Bright- Oofeetso

Medikal- Omo Ada

Sista Afia ft Quamina MP and Medika l- Weather

Highlife Song of the Year

The Highlife song of the Year is the song adjudged by the Academy, Board and the

General Public as the most popular Highlife song released in the year under review and generated the most excitement during the year.

King Promise ft Kojo Antwi- Bra

Sarkodie ft Efya -Saara

Dada Hafco ft Fameye -Our Story

Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart

Kuami Eugene – Obiaato

Sista Afia ft Kelvenboy – Corner Corner

Adina – Sika

Fameye ft Kuami Eugene, Medikal and Article Wan -Notin A Get Remix

Afrobeats Song of the Year

The Afrobeats Song of the Year is the song adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the most popular song that is a cross-pollination of music genres.

The song must have generated the most excitement during the year under review.

EL ft AI -Adwuma

King Promise – Comando

Kelvynboy ft Joey B- Mea

Darkovibes ft Kidi – Bless Me

Kwesi Arthur ft Mr Eazi- Nobody

Kidi ft Kwesi Arthur- Mr Badman

Dopenation- Zanku

Guilty Beats ft Mr Eazi and Kwesi Arthur-Pilolo

Wendy Shay -All for you

Hip Hop Song of the Year

The Hip Hop song of the Year is the song adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the most popular Hip Hop song released in the year under review. The song must have generated the most excitement during the year.

Kofi Mole- Don’t Be Late

Sarkodie – Bleeding

Kwaw Kese ft Mr Eazi, Skonti, Medikal and Sarkodie -Dondo Remix

Medikal ft Kofi Mole and Joey B- Drip

Joey B ft Kwesi Arthur and Sarkodie- La Familia

Eno Barony ft Kofi Mole- Mind your business

Kwesi Arthur- Thoughts of King Arthur 5

Strongman ft Manifest – Up and Down

Album of the Year

The Album of the Year is adjudged by the Academy and Board as the most outstanding compilation of hit songs on an album that was released during the year under review.

It must have generated the most excitement during the year.

King Promise – As Promised

Okyeame Kwame – Made In Ghana

Joe Mettle – Wind of Revival

KiDi – Sugar

Sarkodie – Black Love

Nacee – Time With God

Kwesi Arthur – Live From Nkrumah Krom II

Best Male Vocal Artiste of the Year

The Best Male Vocal Artiste is adjudged by the Academy and Board as the Male artiste (solo) with the best vocal delivery/Performance on any musical presentation which was released during the year under review.

Joe Mettle

Kuami Eugene

KiDi

King Promise

MOG Music

Best Female Vocal Artist of the Year

The Best Female Act is adjudged by the Academy and Boards as the Female artiste (solo) with the best vocal delivery/Performance on any musical presentation which was released during the year under review.

Adina

Lamisi

Efya

Efe Grace

Becca

Celestine Donkor

Music Video of the Year

The Music Video of the Year is adjudged by the Academy and Board as the most creative and entertaining music video produced within the calendar year. The song for which the video has been produced, need not have been released in the year under review. The award goes to both Director and Artiste

Cina Soul -Killi Mi (Directed by Gene Adu)

RJZ- Bye Bye (Directed by Henry Akrong)

Medikal ft Kofi Mole and Joey B- Drip (Directed by Yaw Skyface)

Becca ft Tiya Savage- Yes I do (AJE Filmworks)

Kuami Eugene – Obiaato (Directed by REX)

Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon- Agbebolo (Directed by Abass)

EL ft FALZ, Joey B -Ehua (Directed by Yaw Skyface)

Joey B ft Kwesi Arthur- La Familia (Directed Babs Direction)

Zeetm ft Fancy Gadam- Totori (Directed by Babs Direction)

Epixode-Wahala Dey (Directed by Snares films)

Songwriter of the Year

The Song Writer of the Year is adjudged by the Academy and Board as the Song Writer(s) responsible for the song with the most original lyrics and compositions for any released song during the year under review.

Bra by King Promise

Sanbra by Akwaboah

Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata

W’asem by Diana Hamilton

Oh Me by Lamisi

Wahala Dey by Epixode

Record of the Year

The Record of the Year is adjudged by the Academy and Board as the most outstanding original song that was released during the year under review. It may not have enjoyed huge commercial success, but has quality artistic and production values.

Aka Kee Moko by Trigmatic

Blema Tesaa by Perez Muzik

Bolgatanga Girl by Okyeame Kwame

Oh Me by Lamisi

Sanbra by Akwaboah

Woezor by Worlasi

Dzigbordi by Lord Paper

Music Producer of the Year

The Music Producer of the Year is adjudged to be the Producer(s) directly responsible for the production of the Song of the Year.

Guilty Beats

Two Bars

MOG

Unkle Beats

Willis Beats

African Artiste(s) of the Year

The African Artiste(s) of the Year is the Artiste(s) (non-Ghanaian) adjudged solely by the Board as the act whose music crossed borders and made the most impact on the continent at large during the year under review.

Burna Boy

Teni

Big Trill

Mercy Chinwo

Rudebwoy

Sho Madjodzi

Davido

International Collaboration of the Year

The International Collaboration of the Year is the song adjudged by the Academy and Board as the song released through the collaboration/featuring of two or more international artistes, at least one Ghanaian ad the other from any other country. The song must have been released within the year under review.

Cinderella by KiDi ft Mayorkum & Peruzzi

Lucky by Sarkodie ft Rudebwoy

Yes I Do by Becca ft Tiwa Savage

Father by Medikal ft Davido

Pilolo by Guilty Beats ft Mr Eazi & Kwesi Arthur

Sugar Daddy by KiDi ft Mr Eazi

Nobody by Kwesi Arthur ft Mr. Eazi

Toto Remix by Edem ft Davido