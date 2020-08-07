The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, is demanding urgent disciplinary action against students found culpable of acts of vandalism recorded during the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Akatsi North Legislator in a Citi News interview condemned the actions of the students and called for swift punishment.

“The Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education must act swiftly so that they discipline anyone caught in this act. Those who have engaged in it already must be disciplined and if they discipline them in public, I think all other students will take a cue from it,” he said.

He cautioned that any delay could lead to similar acts of vandalism.

“…if they should wait without taking any action now, by the end of the examination, I think there wouldn’t be any public property in the country and people would have lost their lives as well. For instance, if they have identified the students who led the mob action the journalist or the WAEC officials and the destruction on properties, they should impose sanctions on them.”

The Juaben Senior High School and Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School are among the schools that have seen instances of rioting.

Students at the Bright Senior High School at Kukurantumi also on Thursday, August 2020, also attacked some invigilators after allegedly being spurred on by their proprietor.

The violent action from the students was in protest of strict invigilation during the examinations.

Schools, persons engaging in exam malpractice should face appropriate sanctions

Earlier, the Conference of Heads of Private Second-Cycle Schools called for comprehensive investigations to be carried out into the incidents.

The General Secretary of CHOPSS, Joseph Dzamesi, in a Citi News interview condemned the incident and stressed on the need for punitive sanctions to be meted out to deter others.

“We need to isolate these issues, we need to name and shame school administrators and schools actually compromises the standard of examinations in this country and when we do that, it serves as a deterrent for all others to do that. I do hope that WAEC officials will actually investigate and apply the appropriate sanctions in its appropriate measure and penalties on the schools that are found to be engaging in this shameful exercise.”

GES to clamp down on student disturbances during WASSCE

On the same issue, the Ghana Education Service said it would adopt a zero-tolerance approach to the recent disturbances in schools.

In a statement, it said it was appalled by the videos showing “crass indiscipline” from students, including the instances of students insulting against the President.

The Director-General of GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, also in a Citi News interview said students implicated in vandalism would also deboardinized and made to sign an undertaking.

“We have set up investigative committees to ensure we get to the end of it,” he assured.

