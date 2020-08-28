The Coalition of Private School Teachers – Ghana has threatened to demonstrate across various parts of the country if schools are not re-opened by September 22, 2020.

Members of the group say the continuous closure of schools is having dire consequences on the survival of private school teachers.

According to them, they have not benefited from the stimulus packages announced by the government hence their threat.

President of the Coalition, Nana Kwame Duodu in an interview with Citi News said the government has not shown enough commitment to reopen schools thereby intensifying their plight.

“In June, the President inaugurated the Osafo-Maafo committee to bring out a modality for the reopening of schools. But we haven’t heard anything from that Committee. And, just in August, the Minister also came to inaugurate a new committee for the same job; three days after that second committee has been inaugurated, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service comes to say that they will not rush to reopen schools.

“We feel that the President’s decision to form the Osafo Maafo’s Committee is a mockery of the whole nation. They don’t know what to do. Ivory Coast closed schools for two months and they are back to school. Not to talk of the hazardous activities these children who have been taken out of schools engage in. When you drive around you see school children selling nose mask and sachet water so we feel that the President must take a bold step to reopen schools else our first demonstration will take place.”