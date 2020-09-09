The Chiefs and people of Akyem Abuakwa, Akyem Kotoku and Akyem Bosome have issued a one-week ultimatum to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, to retract and apologise to Akyems for the “Akyem Sakawa Boys” tag.

Without an apology, they have threatened to ban the NDC from campaigning on any Akyem land.

According to the chiefs and people who gathered to demonstrate at Asamankese today, September 9, 2020, ethnocentric statements from the NDC and its leaders have a tendency to plunge the nation into chaos if not condemned by all Ghanaians.

The demonstration, which brought together some chiefs and parliamentary candidates of the NPP, was organised by a group called Concerned Citizens of Okyeman.

The demonstrators, all clad in red and black attire, wielded placards with inscriptions such as “Progressive Dialogue not insults.”

Archibald Ntiriakwa, the president of Okyeman Youth Association and one of the convenors of the demonstration called on Mr. Mahama to retract and apologise in his own interest.

The Anum Asokwahene, Barima Asuokwasi Mensah Bediako Ill, also gave the former President and the NDC an ultimatum apologise or be banned from campaigning on Akyem lands.

“We are all one before individuals… we don’t want politics that emphasises our differences and where we come from.”

“We are not doing politics here. What is paining me is that the Chairman of the NDC is from Akyem land,” the Anum Asokwahene stated.

The Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo used the descriptor in a write-up critiquing the Agyapa Royalties deal.

The write-up was shared on John Mahama’s Facebook page.