Today’s edition of the Citi Breakfast Show presented a historical analysis of British Togoland and activities of the separatist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation which some historians considered as misleading.

A former MP Parliament for Hohoe South, Kosi Kedem in an interview with Bernard Avle clarifies the socio-political history of British Togoland and land boundaries.

Among his publications on the topic are; Concerns about British Togoland Question, The Creations of Hohoe South Constituency and Afadjato South District, The British Togoland Profile, British Togoland Demand, What is the British Togoland Question?, British Togoland Question: The Wound on our Conscience, etc.