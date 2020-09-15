Attempts by a security man at the Daboya post office in the North Gonja district of the Savannah Region to kill bees led to the burning of the post office on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Sources say the security man at the post office lit fire to kill bees in the building that has been disturbing people around the post office.

But the fire spread to some wood in the building.

It took efforts of some road contractors, personnel from the ambulance service and some community members to bring the fire under control.

This is because there is no fire station in the entire district.