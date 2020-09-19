The Electoral Commission has debunked claims that names of 21,000 voters have been deleted from the electoral roll in the Ashaiman constituency.

Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey had claimed that 21,000 names including his own could not be traced in the voter register in Ashaiman in the ongoing exhibition exercise.

He accused the EC of deliberately removing such names from the register to disenfranchise them.

But Speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the Electoral Commission, Sylvia Annoh said that although she disagrees with the claims made by the Ashaiman MP, there are processes in place to take care of such issues.

“You are mentioning a very huge figure, 21,000. So let those individuals go to the centres, if they go, and they are denied, they will be given inclusion forms if their names are not in the exemptions list or the multiple lists for them to be included on the voters’ register,” she said.

Ernest Norgbey’s name not missing

The Electoral Commission also disputed claims that the name of the Ashaiman MP has been omitted from the 2020 provisional voters register.

Snapshots of the provisional register from the Ashaiman constituency sighted by Citi News show the name of the Member of Parliament, his photograph and other registration details.

Sylvia Annoh told Citi News that the total number of registered voters captured in the provisional register in the Ashaiman constituency stands at 160,058, below a figure in excess of 167,000 names the Member of Parliament quoted on Eyewitness News on Friday, September 18, 2020.