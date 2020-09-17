The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s stance on the legalisation of motorbikes, popularly referred to as okada is an indication of a confused government.

Okudzeto Ablakwa was reacting to the Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia’s revelation that the government was rather planning to offer new cars to operators of okada on a lease basis in order for them to carry out their activities in a much safer manner.

The NDC MP said the announcement by the Vice President and the earlier position espoused by the Transport Minister on the legalisation of okada shows the government’s lack of a specific plan for operators.

“Once again, a confused government, they are speaking from different sides of their mouth. You get a different position depending on who at the time of the day [is speaking]. Clearly, they have just lost the debate. This is a government that has lost touch with the people and that is why December 7, it is imperative we bring in the party that has the people’s manifesto.”

NPP’s alternative for okadas

Speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Volkswagon and BlackIvy for the production of affordable vehicles and houses for Ghanaians, the Vice President said the leasing of cars to okada operators is a better option than the legalisation of okadas.

Despite okada riders welcoming the promise to legalise their work, Dr. Bawumia insists that the government will not succumb to any pressure to amend the law.