Guinea’s constitutional court, the highest in the West African country, has approved 82-year-old President Alpha Condé’s bid for a third term in next month’s election.

The court also approved 11 other candidates, including the main opposition challenger Cellou Dalein Diallo.

There have been months of protests against Mr Condé’s re-election bid after he pushed through a constitutional change in a referendum in March which allowed him to stand for a third term.

At least 30 people are reported to have died in the protests.

Mr Condé was first elected in 2010 and then re-elected in 2015.

On Tuesday, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari called on West African leaders to stick to their constitutional term limits – which he described as a source of crisis and political tension in the region.