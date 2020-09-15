The National Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has said former President John Dramani Mahama is an impediment to the development of the Ghanaian youth.

Sammi Awuku indicated that John Dramani Mahama and his party failed to implement formidable policies and programmes aimed at promoting youth development.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Current Affairs programme, The Point of View, Sammi Awuku charged Ghanaians to reject the opposition NDC because the party has little to offer.

“Mr. Mahama remains the biggest obstacle to the advancement of our youth development. In 2008, the NDC did promise that they will legalize Galamsey activities so there was a mad rush for people to go into that venture yet the government at the time stayed aloof. They did not regulate these activities and this led to the pollution of our environment.”

Mr. Awuku also criticized Mahama for promising to legalize Okada if elected.

“The NDC under Mr. Mahama, for the avoidance of doubt, declared Okada business illegal. It was under him [Mr. Mahama]. So now, is it one of the mistakes he wants to come and correct?”

He said the party intends introducing policies that will not put the lives of the youth at risk

“Our plan is not to put lives on the streets and put them at risk. If we need to support these young ones, we surely will.”