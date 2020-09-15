The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling on Ghanaians to reject claims by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) that former President John Dramani Mahama is not credible.

A Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor in an interview on Eyewitness News insisted that John Mahama is someone Ghanaians can trust to deliver on his promise.

“President Mahama throughout his record of public service has shown beyond reasonable doubt that he is a man of his words and when push comes to shove, he is able to stand by his words. He is honest and truthful to the people of Ghana. So if Ghanaians are looking for a leader to trust and an honest leader, somebody who speaks and delivers, then we cannot go beyond President Mahama. It would smack of hypocrisy for anyone within the NPP, including President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumia, to say that they have any modicum of credibility than President Mahama. I think such claims should be rejected and treated with contempt,” he argued.

Mr. Otokunor further argued that President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia had lost the trust of the people and must be kicked out of office on December 7, 2020.

“Never in the history of this country has any president’s credibility been this low like in the era of President Akufo-Addo. Same with his Vice President Dr. Bawumia. These are people who have been tagged as liars.”

“They lie without any caution. They lie without any modicum of regard for the office that they hold and such people who lie in their policies and take projects of their predecessors and rename projects which do not belong to them are not truthful on policies and programmes are not forthright with the people. We cannot claim such people are not are people who have credibility than President Mahama.”

Don’t take Akufo-Addo’s leadership for granted

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) had earlier urged Ghanaians to reward President Nana Akufo-Addo with a second term mandate because of what it called his exceptional leadership in trying times.

At a press conference on Monday [September 14, 2020] addressed by the Deputy Campaign Manager of the NPP, Dr Abdul Mustapha Hamid, said President Akufo-Addo had demonstrated the credibility, vision and empathy in leadership that was lacking in the Mahama administration.

Dr. Hamid made the case that Akufo-Addo had overseen a “palpable advancement in the fortunes of our country.”

He stressed to voters that “Ghana needs a steady and stable hand to transition us across these challenges.”

