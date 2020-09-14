The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged Ghanaians to reward President Nana Akufo-Addo with a second term mandate because of what it called his exceptional leadership in trying times.

At a press conference on Monday [September 14, 2020] addressed by the Deputy Campaign Manager of the NPP, Dr Abdul Mustapha Hamid, said President Akufo-Addo had demonstrated the credibility, vision and empathy in leadership that was lacking in the Mahama administration.

Dr. Hamid made the case that Akufo-Addo had overseen a “palpable advancement in the fortunes of our country.”

He stressed to voters that “Ghana needs a steady and stable hand to transition us across these challenges.”

The party again highlighted the importance of the Free SHS policy in its appeal for votes.

“If mineral resources were what developed nations, we would not be here today. We would be a developed nation. It is human capital that is the most important factor in the development of a nation.”

Dr. Hamid also held that the NPP was a more credible option than the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and called “on Ghanaians in this 2020 election cycle to choose credibility over a lack of credibility.”

He cited gains made in agriculture as evidence of this credibility.

“This country had so lost its sense of credibility that it had to import plantain from Cote d’Ivoire to feed its people.”

“[But] the visionary and far-sighted leadership of Akufo-Addo through the planting for food and jobs programme has turned Ghana around from a net importer to a net exporter,” Dr. Hamid added.

The resolution of the Dagbon conflict is also a testament to the commitment of President Akufo-Addo, according to the Deputy Campaign Manager.

“Through the instrumentality of Akufo-Addo, the wisdom of the eminent chiefs and the willingness of the people of Dagbon, today a chieftaincy dispute spanned several decades which outlived presidents from Nkrumah to date has been resolved.”

As further evidence of the strength of the NPP, Mustapha Hamid urged voters not to look further than the coronavirus pandemic.

“President Akufo-Addo’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic has been exemplar. Today we are almost beginning to forget that the pandemic exists. Let us not take the leadership that we see at this time for granted. It doesn’t come easy,” Dr. Hamid said.

“Even though he is not a scientist himself, because of the soundness of reason, vision, a conviction he has able to steer the Ghanaian people through the [coronavirus ] maze.”