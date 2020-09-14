After winning the Best Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), gospel musician MOGMusic has released his new single dubbed ‘Redeemed’.

The song talks about the redemption power in the name Jesus Christ.

According to MOG, ‘Redeemed’ makes it clear that as sinners, we should have been condemned to die. But Jesus, the precious Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world, died in our place.

“He redeemed us from all unrighteousness and set us free from death, hell and the grave (Revelation 1:18). He set us free from sicknesses and diseases (Psalm 91:10). He set us free from the pain of the past and the fear of tomorrow (Matthew 6:26-34). And whom the Son sets free is free indeed (John 8:36)!” he said.

MOG beat off stiff competition from other artists such as Joe Mettle, Kuami Eugene, KiDi and King Promise to win the Male Vocalist of the Year award at the 2020 VGMAs.

MOG was also nominated for three other awards; Gospel Artist of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year with ‘Hallelujah’, and Best New Artiste of the Year.

‘Redeemed;’ is available on iTunes, Youtube, Spotify, and all other digital retail outlets.