The Best Male Vocalist of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, MOGMusic has released a new album titled ‘The Experience’.

‘The Experience’ album contains eight (8) songs including the recently released new single ‘Redeemed’.

The album also has a mix of worship and praise songs like Jesus, God be praised, King of Glory, Living God, Local Praise Medley, Holy Spirit Come and Not Ashamed.

The songs on the album talk about the power of God in the name Jesus.

The Experience album can also boast of powerful collaboration with other great gospel artists such as Prosper Ochimana of ‘Ekwueme’ fame, Preye Odede and many more.

The album is available on iTunes, Youtube, Spotify, and all other digital retail outlets.

Listen to the album by clicking on the link below:

Experience – MOGMusic