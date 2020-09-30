The Births and Deaths Registry has put up offices in various health facilities across the country to register all newborn babies.

According to the Registry, this initiative is to ensure all newborn babies are registered to eliminate late registration and its attendant challenges.

This was disclosed during the results fair held on Monday, September 29, 2020.

The fair was aimed at providing a platform to the management of the Driver and Vehicle License Authority DVLA, Passport Office and the Births and Death Registry to account for their stewardship.

Speaking to Citi News, the acting Registrar of Birth and Deaths Registry, Rev. Kingsley Asare Addo, said the move will help in digitisation at the Births and Deaths Registry.

“In all public hospitals, Korle Bu, Police Hospitals, in the urban areas, we have birth and deaths registry officers sitting right in the health facility and we urge all citizens to just make use of the offices.”

Rev. Addo also said plans are in place to further decentralise operations to deal with births and deaths that happen outside hospitals.

“We are arranging to put community level operatives. That is why we are talking about using the district assemblies and the unit committee members to actually supervise registration activities within the town councils, the zonal councils and the urban councils.”

“That is why we’re talking about decentralising operations and making services more punctual at the community and district level,” he added.