The Mole National park in the West Gonja municipality of the Savannah Region has been re-opened to visitors.

The park which is Ghana’s biggest animal reserve was closed to the public on March 23, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manager of the Park, Ali Mahama assured that adequate COVID-19 safety measures have been put in place at the park to ensure compliance.

“Mole National Park has adopted the World Health Organisation protocols for COVID-19. We are strictly adhering and following the protocols. For instance, we are strictly enforcing the ‘no nose mask, no entry’ rule. Also, we have veronica buckets at vantage points. There is enough soap, hand sanitizers, and tissues. We ensure all these protocols are followed.”