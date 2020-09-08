Running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has said the party’s 2020 manifesto is uniquely tailored to tackle all the problems facing the ordinary Ghanaian.

According to her, the NDC’s policy document stands out among other manifestos that have been presented by any political party in the country’s political history.

Addressing a group of former women appointees of the NDC, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was hopeful that Ghanaians will buy into their manifesto and vote massively for them in the 2020 general elections.

She called on the former NDC appointees to put in their best to ensure victory for the party.

“It is a manifesto that comes from all of us and has everything for everyone. Unlike other manifestos or what has become the standard, this manifesto is different because the decision was advisably taken. As a social democratic party, we know people matter. On Monday, we all heard what our emphasis was and where we want to go and why we needed to go there. There is a lot we can all do to support because it is about people giving you power so that you return the power to solve their problems for them. There are no two ways about that.”

Officials of the NDC continue to appeal to the people of Ghana to give them the nod in the forthcoming general elections.

National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo believes that it will take a new NDC government to restore the gains lost under the NPP administration.

He thus urged voters to vote massively for the NDC in the upcoming polls.