The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to hold a town hall meeting in Kumasi on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

At the town hall meeting, the party will present the policies and programmes contained in the 2020 manifesto to the people of the Ashanti Region.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on 15th September 2020, at 2pm and will be addressed by the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama and other speakers.

“The NDC assures the general public that we intend to take the People’s Manifesto to the doorsteps of every Ghanaian, as we embark on the rescue mission to create jobs and prosperity for all, and restore Ghana back on the path of development and true progress,” a statement from the party said.

The town meeting will be held in other regions of the country in the coming weeks.

The NDC launched its manifesto dubbed the ‘People’s Manifesto’ on Monday, September 7, 2020.

The manifesto, which was put together by 21 persons within the NDC, is divided into six key areas: fixing the economy, promoting human development, providing infrastructure for growth, providing decent jobs, good governance and corruption and deepening international relations and foreign affairs.

At the policy document’s launch on September 7, 2020, leaders of the party touted the mode of compiling the manifesto, which they said was essential to solving the problems of the average Ghanaian.