The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) manifesto will finally open doors to Ghana’s development, the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said.

He said the essence of the manifesto was inspired by the average Ghanaian and not party leaders.

“We are presenting to you a manifesto that was not developed by leaders of a party who have arrogated themselves the power of thinking for other people. We are presenting to you the product of the people’s own thinking,” Mr. Asiedu Nketia said during the NDC’s manifesto launch on Monday evening.

He described this approach as thinking outside the box adding that the thoughts of the people were compiled, “polished and developed into implementable programmes.”

Because this manifesto is inspired by the people and so named the “People’s Manifesto”, Mr. Asiedu Nketia said he was “very confident that the age-long problem of underdevelopment for this country is going to be solved once and for all by the people’s manifesto.”

He further assured that the realisation of this manifesto will be the vision of the people.

“We asked the people how they would want to see Ghana in the next four years; what country they envision to live in the next four years and how to build that country and it is out of that conversation that the People’s Manifesto was developed.”

The manifesto, which was put together by 21 persons within the NDC is divided into six key areas: fixing the economy, promoting human development, providing infrastructure for growth, providing decent jobs, good governance and corruption and deepening international relations and foreign affairs.