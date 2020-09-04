Vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, says it is high time the will of the people is brought to mainstream governance, hence the NDC’s People’s Manifesto.

She intimates that the times when leaders sat in Accra and drafted manifestos for the people are long gone.

“We must make sure the exact cry of the people is incorporated into policy documents to ensure the people benefit directly”.

She made this known when she took her campaign tour to Kwasiadukrom in the Bodi constituency of the Western North Region.

Addressing chiefs and people in the area, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the NDC’s yet to be launched manifesto is a document that will address the needs of the people towards national development.

She pointed out that ‘The Big Push’ agenda in the manifesto, for instance, when implemented will ensure job creation for many people, adding that the youth will be given hands-on skills training and projects started by the NDC government, which have been abandoned by the current government, will be completed.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang specifically called on women to rally behind the John and Jane ticket, especially as issues affecting women and children, are on top of the NDC’s agenda.

“This is our time as women and we must take advantage of the opportunity,” she said.