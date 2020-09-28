The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has begun a three-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

Akufo-Addo as part of his tour has already inspected some ongoing projects and also commissioned others in parts of the region.

The President has also inspected the new terminal which is being constructed at the Kumasi Airport.

President Akufo-Addo was met by supporters of the New Patriotic Party, including beneficiaries of the Free SHS policy, who lined up on major streets of the Kumasi metropolis.

Background

The President is currently on an 8-day tour of the Western, Ashanti, and Eastern Regions.

While in the Ashanti Region, the President will commission a number of projects at Apraman MA Basic School in the Nyiaeso Constituency.

The President will commission a 12-Unit classroom block at Juaso SHTS, inspect work on the construction of the Town Roads there; inspect work on a Pork Processing Factory under 1D1F, and a Fertilizer Processing Factory also under 1D1F at Asankare in the Asante Akim South Constituency. He will also inspect the Krofa-Brentuokrom-Adomfe road.

At Konongo, President Akufo-Addo will inspect work on the Town Roads project, commission a 12-Unit Classroom Block and perform an inspection of a boys’ dormitory project at Konongo Odumase SHS. He will visit the Rider Factory under the 1D1F industrialization policy and inaugurate the Ghana Tree Crop Development Board at Nhyiaeso to end the day’s work.

Day 3 in the Ashanti region begins with the sod cutting for the commencement of the 1st Phase of the Kumasi-Obuasi new Standard Guage Railway Line at Asokwa. The President will inspect the construction of Maabang Town Roads, commission the Tepa District Hospital, and cut sod for the construction of Phase 2 and 3 of the Tepa Town Roads Project in the Ahafo-Ano North constituency; where he will also commission a warehouse under the 1D1W at Odikrokwanta.

The President will, at Mankranso, commission a 6-Unit Classroom block, inspect the construction of a boy’s dormitory block at Mankranso SHS and inspect the construction of Mankranso’s town roads.