Former President Jerry John Rawlings and his family have asked the public to respect their privacy following the death of Victoria Agbotui, the mother of the former president.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the office of the former president on Friday, September 25, 2020.

The family also urged persons wanting to pay courtesy visits to the family to secure an appointment.

“The family kindly requests all to respect their privacy during this difficult period. All who wish to pay courtesy visits should kindly call 0264444464 to secure appointments,” the statement noted.

The family also expressed their appreciation to all who have expressed sympathies since the demise of Madam Agbotui.

“Former President Rawlings, the Anlo State, and the Agbotui and allied families wish to express their gratitude to all who have and continue to express their sympathies.”

Madam Victoria Agbotui died at age 101 on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

She worn in 1919, Madam Victoria Agbotui came into the limelight following her son’s ascension to power in 1979.

She was also the head of the catering department at the presidency during her son’s reign.

Victoria Agbotui hailed from Dzelukope near Keta in the Volta Region.

Below is the full statement from the family