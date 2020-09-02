The National Inspectorate Board (NIB) under the Ministry of Education says it has not imposed fees on private educational institutions offering online studies for students.

Schools in Ghana were shut down on March 15, 2020, as part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Since then, some private schools have resorted to online teaching and learning.

Some parents subsequently complained about fees being charged for online studies by private schools.

The National Inspectorate Board earlier advised all private schools to engage with their respective Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) to address concerns over whether parents should pay the school fees of their wards in full while they receive online tuition.

The Association of International Certification Schools vehemently kicked against possible regulation of fees for online tuition.

But speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show today, September 2, 2020, the Executive Secretary of NIB, Dr. Haggar Hilda Ampadu clarified that her outfit was not seeking to regulate fees for online studies as being speculated by the Association of International Certification Schools.

“In the advent of COVID-19, we have met with proprietors of secondary schools either individually or as a group. Our message has been the same: that the proprietors engage with the Parent-Teacher Associations to reach a consensus on how much fees to charge for online learning. There hasn’t been any instance where we have communicated directly to any school on how much fees to charge. We have never dictated to any proprietor on how much to charge as fees for online studies,” she insisted.