Fifty-one percent of Ghanaians plan to base their votes on the infrastructure development and promises of political parties in the 2020 December presidential and parliamentary elections.

This was revealed in the latest survey report by the Center for Democratic Development (CDD).

Speaking to Citi News on the implications of these findings, Director of Research at the CDD, Dr. Kojo Asante said they had observed a shift in voting determinants from a similar report in 2016, where unemployment topped the chart and infrastructure placed fifth.

In a recent survey released on International Youth Day, unemployment and education were the most pressing problems for young Ghanaians.

But in line with this survey, youth day survey asked adults of all ages to cite the most important problems they want the government to address and infrastructure and roads were the most frequently cited priority mentioned by 59 percent of respondents followed by unemployment at 39 percent and education at 38 percent.

Ahead of the polls, there have been numerous communities that have demonstrated to demand better roads.

Some communities have even threatened to boycott the polls if their road infrastructure does not improve.

“What it does signal is that even our development challenges are still very vast in spite of all the investment that we have made and therefore we need to understand better how progressive we improve infrastructure for people,” Dr. Asante said.

Meanwhile, 71 percent of Ghanaians have expressed confidence in the country’s various security agencies to ensure the conduct of a peaceful general election.

There is, however, some apprehension about the presence of armed guards, according to Dr. Asante.

“In 2016, it was very clear that we did not want armed security at the polling station but it does reflect a certain concern about the prospect of violence on election day.”

“It is an opportunity for us to look at it very carefully and see what the best way is to ensure security and make sure people can feel safe at the polling station but also ensure that in solving hat problem, we don’t create an opportunity for problems to happen,” he added.