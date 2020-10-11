Although the Greater Accra Region continues to lead the COVID-19 hotspots in Ghana, the region has in recent times recorded a significant drop in its active cases.

The region as of October 7, 2020, has 195 active cases, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.

The region’s active cases about four months ago were over 2,000.

On the national scale, the current active COVID-19 cases in Ghana stand at 301 and 306 deaths.

Most of the persons who succumbed to the disease according to Ghana’s health officials had underlying health conditions.

While the cumulative figure has increased to 47,005, the recoveries have also gone up astronomically to 46,398.

52 percent of the number are males while 42 percent are females.

Five regions out of 16 have no active cases.

The regions are: Upper West, Northern, North East, Savannah and Bono Region.

The first cases of COVID-19 hit the shores of Ghana in March 2020.

Government imposed a number of restrictions in the country with the hope of curbing the spread of the virus.

Parts of the country were locked down while the sea, land and air borders were also closed.

But most of the restrictions have been lifted.

Globally, over 37 million cases of Coronavirus have been recorded with over one million deaths.