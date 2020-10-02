Aggrieved customers of Noble Dream and Menzgold have called on the government to put measures in place to pay their locked up cash.

Over 500 customers of Noble Dream have said they are unhappy with the posture of the Receiver who they say has repeatedly said he does not have their data.

Speaking to Citi News, one of the customers of Noble Dreams stated that they expect the Receiver to work closely with the Bank of Ghana to access their data so they are paid.

He added that their data was taken and validated in 2018 and so the reasons the Receiver is giving hold no water for him.

“They are trying to use technicalities as the reason they don’t have our data meanwhile, in 2018, they did a manual validation with us. So for the receiver to turn around and say he doesn’t have our data, for me it doesn’t hold water. ”

The Noble Dream customer also appealed to the president to investigate the dealings of the receivers since they are providing him with wrong information stating that “We are appealing to Nana [Akufo-Addo], they are not telling him the truth, saying that they have paid 98% of the people which is a lie.”

In a related development, one of the leaders of the Coalition of Aggrieved Menzgold customers, Francis Owusu, told Citi News that the government is not paying attention to their plight.

Mr. Owusu added that they had petitioned the government over three times and although there has not been any response they will not sit down and do nothing.

“We sent the petition to all the major stakeholders in the country and it seems they don’t care about us. A lot of us have lost our investments and sources of living. All that we want to tell the president is that, until we get our money, we are not going to sit on the fence.”