The President, Nana Akufo-Addo will today, Wednesday, begin a two-day tour of the Upper East Region.

While there, the President is expected to inspect and commission a number of projects.

Nana Akufo-Addo will also interact with chiefs and elders of the Region and use the occasion to convince them to give him the nod to lead the country for another 4-year term.

This will be the fourth time the President is visiting the region since assuming office in January 2017.

Upper East Regional Coordinating Council in listing the itinerary of the president indicated that he will on the first day inspect an Irrigation Dam project under the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA) at Namoalgu in the Talensi District, and proceed to address a durbar of Chiefs at Tongo, the district capital.

He would also inspect the Bolgatanga-Bawku road, address a durbar of Chiefs and people in the Bawku Municipality, and on the same day meet with the New Patriotic Party’s Regional and constituency executives in the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, including Parliamentary Aspirants.

He will later commission a warehouse under the ‘One District, One Warehouse’ project at Nangodi in the Nabdam District, and address a durbar of Chiefs and people of the area.

He would later in the day meet with Municipal And District Chief Executives across the Region and further commission newly installed street lights in the Bolgatanga Municipality to climax activities of the first day.

On the second day of his visit, he will have a radio interview in Bolgatanga before proceeding to meet with members of the Regional House of Chiefs.

The itinerary indicated that the President would commission various educational projects under the Senior High School Intervention Projects (SHSIPs) at Zamse Senior High Technical School (Zamstech) and the Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School (BOGISS).

He would climax his tour with an inspection of ongoing work on an inland Port at the Paga border in the Kassena-Nankana West District before leaving to Tamale.