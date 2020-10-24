The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says the position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the first on the ballot paper for the December 2020 elections connotes that development in the country will move a step forward if Ghanaians vote for the party.

According to him, a vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) means retardation in developmental projects.

Speaking at a fundraising launch at the Trade Fair Center, Dr. Bawumia said the Nana Akufo-Addo administration is poised to continue with more developmental projects in its second term.

“Today after seeing the major transformation taking place, they are back, calling on Ghanaians to vote for them to replace the NPP. The people of Ghana know what the NDC is made up of. We don’t want to repeat that dance, one step forward, and two steps backwards.”

“Interestingly, and by the Grace of God, when the ballot numbering came, NPP is number one, NDC is number 2, if you choose NPP, you are going to take a step forward, if you choose NDC, you are taking two steps backwards,” he added.

Ballot positions

The NPP picked the first slot while the NDC picked the second slot for the December general elections.

Since then, both parties and their supporters have sought to read meanings into their positioning as part of their campaigns.

The Ghana Union Movement (GUM) was third on the ballot and the Convention People’s Party (CPP) fourth.

The fifth party on the ballot paper will be the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), the Great Consolidated People’s Party (GCPP) comes sixth, The All People’s Congress (APC) follows as number seven on the ballot.

The Liberal Party Ghana (LPG), People’s National Congress (PNC), Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), National Democratic Party, and Mr. Asiedu Walker, an independent candidate follow respectively.