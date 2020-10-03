The Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Council, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II, has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the upcoming December 7, 2020 general elections.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu made the call when the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Dormaa Ahenkro on Thursday to wrap up his tour of the Bono Region.

The Dormaahene noted that the EC’s just ended exhibition of provisional voter register had many challenges.

“I will therefore plead with the EC to do the right thing, because we love peace in Ghana and with all borders closed, where do we go when something untoward happens?”, he asked.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu also expressed concern about the reported training of thugs by some political parties to cause mayhem on election day and urged the various security services to ensure that the peace and stability of the country is not put in jeopardy.

While advising supporters of the various political parties to be committed to promoting peaceful elections, he said it is imperative for security personnel to be fair in the discharge of their duties before, during and after the elections.