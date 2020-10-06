The Electoral Commission has set up two separate teams to audit the nomination forms of all presidential aspirants seeking to contest in the 2020 polls.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa said the two teams are: IT and Technical teams.

“As part of our efforts to ensure a transparent and fair and yet accountable process, the Commission has developed a criterion that enables candidates to be vetted along with benchmarks set up by law. The template is also aimed at guiding our team which will be awarding marks after scrutinizing and reviewing each of the forms. It is important to know that the Commission has set up two teams,” she said.

She further outlined the roles of each of the teams saying: “The technical team will scrutinize the forms and ensure that candidates meet the qualifications as set out in the law. Namely, that the presidential candidates are 40 years old and have satisfied all tax obligations among others. And an IT team that will check and verify whether candidates and supporters are indeed registered, voters. The teams are to operate within the confines and law and not to exercise discretion. They have been tasked to be fair.”

The Electoral Commission has set aside a five-day period to receive nomination forms from presidential and parliamentary aspirants nationwide.

While the parliamentary aspirants are supposed to submit their nominations at the EC’s district offices, the presidential aspirants are expected to present their forms to the Returning Officer, Jean Mensa at the EC’s head office in Accra.

The exercise which began on Monday, October 5 will end on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Jean Mensa said she is “confident that the 5-day period provided as opposed to the 2 days in the previous election year will allow more room for candidates to file nominations”.

President Akufo-Addo submits forms

Already President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has submitted his nomination forms.

He made the presentation on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the company of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Former President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Mahama is expected to submit his nomination forms on October 7, 2020.