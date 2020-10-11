The Police administration in Nigeria has dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit which has gained notoriety for using brute force in its operation.

The dissolution of the unit comes on the back of massive protests across the country by mostly young people who lament consistent harassment, killing, torture, unfair criminal profiling and unlawful arrests of SARS officers.

A tweet by the Nigeria Police Force on Sunday said “The Inspector General of Police has dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the Thirty-Six (36) State Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with immediate effects.”

The tweet said an investigative team will be set up to investigate alleged crimes by SARS officers and “culprits will be punished.”

Many young people across Nigeria have since Friday October 9, 2020 intensified protests for major reforms within the country’s police force and a complete ban of SARS.

A number of Nigerian celebrities including musicians Falz and Runtown as well as comic actor Mr. Macaroni all joined in the protests that have lasted for days online and offline.

Meanwhile, one protester, Jimoh Isiaka, is has reportedly died at the Bowen University Teaching Hospital in Oyo State after he was allegedly shot during the ENDSARS protest in Ogbomoso.

The police have denied firing live ammunition during the protest, saying that they only used tear gas.