Nigeria’s former Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has won the backing of the European Union (EU) in her bid to become the first African to lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Bloomberg news agency and the UK-based Financial Times newspaper are reporting.

Bloomberg described the EU’s decision as a “major coup” for Ms Okonjo-Iweala, while the Financial Times quoted an unnamed EU official as saying it was “a clear signal towards Africa and a sign of mutual trust”.

Ms Okonjo-Iweala is being challenged by South Korea’s Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee for the post of WTO director-general.

With the winner expected to be declared early next month, it be the first time that a woman will be at the helm of the WTO.