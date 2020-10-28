Police in Nigeria have arrested more than 800 suspects in connection with incidents of arson, looting and killings across the country.

At least 520 suspects were arrested in Lagos, the commercial hub.

On Tuesday, a group, armed with knives and other weapons, broke into the orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps in the capital, Abuja, carting away mattresses and other goods.

For more than a week, angry youths have been targeting government warehouses, believed to be storing food items meant to be distributed to people in need of aid because of an earlier coronavirus-related lockdown, across the country.

The looting and arson attacks followed peaceful protests against police brutality that had rocked Nigeria.