The big news stories in this edition of the Eyewitness News are;

– NPP selects widow of slain Mfantseman MP as replacement for upcoming polls

– IDEG worried over lack of funds to adequately monitor elections

– We’re not behind alleged fake websites – Edem Agbana rejects NPP’s claims

– Nine months of free water cost government GHS834 million – Sanitation Ministry

Tepre Hodo elected new president of Volta Region House of Chiefs