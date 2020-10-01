The big news stories in this edition of the Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu and Frema Adunyame are;

Volta group condemns attacks by secessionists; demands resolution of impasse

Voter ID numbers duplicated during one-day voter registration exercise

Don’t vote for NPP members contesting as independent candidates – Akufo-Addo

Minority demands suspension, probe of deal for COVID-19 testing at KIA

Deputy Minister for Sanitation and MP for Okaikoi North Yaw Boamah was Umaru Sanda Amadu’s guest on the point blank segment.